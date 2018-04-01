Moultrie woman becomes homeowner through Habitat for Humanity - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie woman becomes homeowner through Habitat for Humanity

By Neil Entz, News Content Specialist
A Moultrie woman has a home to call her own after a dedication from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity earlier this week. (Source: Flint River Habitat for Humanity.)
Sahra Long with the keys to her new home. (Source: Flint River Habitat for Humanity)
The Long family. (Source: Flint River Habitat for Humanity)
The family completed 300 sweat equity hours helping the Flint River Habitat ReStore. (Source Flint River Habitat for Humanity)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

A Moultrie woman has a home to call her own after a dedication from the Flint River Habitat for Humanity earlier this week.

Sahra Long and her family received their new home in the 900 block of 7th Street NW with delight.

Pictures from the event Thursday morning show family and friends had big smiles and clapped as Glen Ellis, the previous homeowner, handed over the keys. 

The family completed 300 sweat equity hours helping the Flint River Habitat ReStore. 

Long had purchased the home with a no-interest loan. And her monthly mortgage payments will help fuel more projects so other families can become homeowners as well.

Flint River Habitat for Humanity builds and repairs homes for affordable homes for those that qualify.

If you want to learn how you can qualify, you can visit the organization's website.

