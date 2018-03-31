Candlelight vigil held for victims of drunk driving in GA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Candlelight vigil held for victims of drunk driving in GA

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Many drivers and families have hit the roads to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Saturday one Southwest Georgia community is advocating to prevent more lives being lost because drunk driving.

Over 300,000 incidents of drunk driving occur everyday and many of them causing death.

That's according to Mother's Against Drunk Driving Georgia (MADD). 

"What's going on, where's my son, what's going on, and he melted down in front of me then I knew," said Angel Baker, mother of killed drunk driving victim.  

Angel Baker recalls the day police came to her home in 2010.

They told her a crash with a drunk driver had killed her 19 year old son, while he was on his way home from a date with his girlfriend.

"It took my son from me. He was 19 years old had his whole life going before him," said Baker.  

It's a tragedy caused by a senseless act, that law enforcement agents say could've been prevented.

"It's bothersome for us as law enforcement to go to accidents where we find out alcohol is involved and somebody has been seriously injured or killed. All the DUI fatalities in our highway are preventable," said Lieutenant Daniel Lindsay, Moultrie Police Department. 

Both Baker and Lieutenant Daniel Lindsay are a part of Mother's Aganist Drunk Driving Georgia.

It serves as an advocate for victims by holding events like this vigil.

"It's a big problem and we do classes once a month here, Moultrie, and in Tifton, talking to everybody that's been caught by drunk driving," said Gary Robinson, Community Action Site Leader for MADD Georgia.  

That's why law enforcement, Air Life Georgia, the Governor Office of Highway Safety, and other officials attended to support victims. 

"If we could just save one life by talking to somebody here today, it's worth it to me," said Robinson.  

They believe it's a simple conversation that could have saved so many lives. 

"When someone is killed by a drunk driver, it doesn't just affect that person and his family, it affects on down the line," said Baker. 

After today's event, organizers with MADD said they're planning more events later this year.

They want to continue bringing awareness to the community and hope to more families. 

