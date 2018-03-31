Canes take third meeting from Young Harris

The Canes held a three game home stand against the Mountain Lions of Young Harris the past two days and are looking for payback after the Lions took the first two meetings.
Canes scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the Mountain Lions.
Canes go on to win 12 - 3 and take the last meeting form the Young Harris.
GSW will play Albany State Wednesday at 5 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.