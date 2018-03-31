Canes take third meeting from Young Harris

The Canes held a three game home stand against the Mountain Lions of Young Harris the past two days and are looking for payback after the Lions took the first two meetings.

Canes scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the Mountain Lions.

Canes go on to win 12 - 3 and take the last meeting form the Young Harris.

GSW will play Albany State Wednesday at 5 P.M.

