Community residents celebrate Easter in an artistic way

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A handful of people in Albany celebrated spring fever in an artistic way. 

Renaissance Art Cafe, part of the Albany Arts Council, held a Spring Fever Easter Paint Party for families. 

It was a collaboration celebration for spring, the holiday, and something for kids to do before going back to school after spring break.

The organization is part of the new downtown development plan.

It's owner said this event was a great way to prepare for the new location.

"We're doing this party to prepare us to move into our new space. Which will be on Front Street,123 North Front Street. We're right across from Turtle Park. So we will be able to get the people that can actually paint off the street if they want to," said Femi Anderson, Owner of Renaissance Art Cafe. 

Renaissance Art Cafe is set to open in two weeks, once construction wraps up.

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:59:38 GMT
