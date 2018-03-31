First Annual 'Paws in the Park' brings success for local animal - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First Annual 'Paws in the Park' brings success for local animal shelters

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Happy Trails of SOWEGA along with friends of Chehaw Park hosted the first annual 'Paws in the Park' event. (Source: WALB)
Nearly 200 people attended the 'Paws in the Park' on Saturday. (Source: WALB)
Out of 22 dogs, 20 dogs got adopted from the 'Paws in the Park' event. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Over 200 people enjoyed their Saturday day in the park with animals of all kinds.

They filled Chehaw Park, for Paws in the Park! 

Happy Trails of Sowega and friends of the Park hosted the brand new event.

It included various training demonstrations, animal adoptions, agility course work, and more. 

The Albany Humane Society, Companion Animal Hospital, and Lee County Animal Shelter, brought collectively 22 dogs, and 20 dogs got adopted.

"Happy Trails and friends of Chehaw came together at Chehaw Park to bring awareness of the animals that needed adoption as well as having a day for people to come out and have a day in the park with a dog," said Kayla Myers, Co-Founder of Happy Trails of Sowega. 

The organizations planned on doing this annually, but because of the turnout, they're now looking to do it multiple times a year.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  Community residents celebrate Easter in an artistic way

    The Renaissance Art Cafe hosted their Spring Fever Easter Party on Saturday. (Source: WALB)
    A handful of people in Albany celebrated spring fever in an artistic way.  Renaissance Art Cafe, part of the Albany Arts Council, held a Spring Fever Easter Paint Party for families.  

  Candlelight vigil held for victims of drunk driving in GA

    MADD hosted the candlelight vigil to remember people who lost their life. (Source: WALB)
    Many drivers and families have hit the roads to celebrate the holiday weekend. Saturday one Southwest Georgia community is advocating to prevent more lives being lost because drunk driving. 

