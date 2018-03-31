First Annual 'Paws in the Park' brings success for local animal shelters

A handful of people in Albany celebrated spring fever in an artistic way. Renaissance Art Cafe, part of the Albany Arts Council, held a Spring Fever Easter Paint Party for families.More >>
Many drivers and families have hit the roads to celebrate the holiday weekend. Saturday one Southwest Georgia community is advocating to prevent more lives being lost because drunk driving.More >>
Over 200 people enjoyed their Saturday day in the park with animals of all kinds. They filled Chehaw Park, for Paws in the Park! Happy Trails of Sowega and friends of the Park hosted the brand new event. It included various training demonstrations, animal adoptions, agility course work, and more.More >>
Mikah Phillips' family said he keeps a smile on his face, has a sweet and genuine spirit and is stronger than ever. Even after the financial struggles dealing with his condition, his family said, he is what keeps them going.More >>
A Tifton church didn't hold your typical Easter egg hunt today. Instead, they dropped thousands of eggs from a plane.More >>
