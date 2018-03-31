First Annual 'Paws in the Park' brings success for local animal shelters

Out of 22 dogs, 20 dogs got adopted from the 'Paws in the Park' event. (Source: WALB)

Over 200 people enjoyed their Saturday day in the park with animals of all kinds.

They filled Chehaw Park, for Paws in the Park!

Happy Trails of Sowega and friends of the Park hosted the brand new event.

It included various training demonstrations, animal adoptions, agility course work, and more.

The Albany Humane Society, Companion Animal Hospital, and Lee County Animal Shelter, brought collectively 22 dogs, and 20 dogs got adopted.

"Happy Trails and friends of Chehaw came together at Chehaw Park to bring awareness of the animals that needed adoption as well as having a day for people to come out and have a day in the park with a dog," said Kayla Myers, Co-Founder of Happy Trails of Sowega.

The organizations planned on doing this annually, but because of the turnout, they're now looking to do it multiple times a year.

