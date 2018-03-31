Eggs fall from the sky at egg hunt - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Eggs fall from the sky at egg hunt

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Easter services at Journey Church Sunday begin at 9:30 and 11 a.m. (Source: WALB) Easter services at Journey Church Sunday begin at 9:30 and 11 a.m. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

A Tifton church didn't hold your typical Easter egg hunt Saturday.

Instead, they dropped thousands of eggs from a plane.

Close to 3,000 people attended this year's annual event at Journey Church.

Organizers said it is something different for people to see, and a good way to fellowship. 

Children ran out into the field and gathered as many candy and toy filled eggs as they could hold.

"I'm excited to see the plane drop all the eggs," said Kiam Hayes.

"Yes it was amazing watching these kids, they were so excited especially when the plane came by. I have a 3 and a 5-year-old and their eyes were so wide with excitement, it was so awesome for them," said Jennifer Pervis. 

Participants enjoyed food, music, and bounce houses for the kids. 

Easter services at Journey Church begin Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

