Bikers raise money for 9-year-old with cancer

Mikah Phillips' family said he keeps a smile on his face, has a sweet and genuine spirit and is stronger than ever. (Source: WALB)

Members of the Tifton community raised money for a family whose son was diagnosed with cancer.

The dice motorcycle run started at the Tifton Harley Davidson.

Even after the financial struggles dealing with his condition, his family said, he is what keeps them going.

"You never realize what you've got until you go through tragedy. Your whole life changes, quickly," said Debbie Phillips, Mikah's mom.

That life-changing moment for the Phillips family was when their son Mikah was diagnosed with cancer in February.

The family took him to the hospital several times before his diagnosis.

They were told it was a sinus infection and the flu.

"It was extremely frustrating, and every time we kept going back, and you want to blame the doctor for it but it's not their fault, I mean, they were just treating the symptoms like they were supposed to," said Justin Phillips, Mikah's dad.

Mikah has a glioblastoma. It's cancer that spreads rapidly throughout the brain. His doctors said that radiation and chemotherapy won't do enough for him.

"We still have a long road to go. They have him on a new medication at the time," said Justin.

That road is an expensive one.

"The traveling has been the hardest because there are no good doctors, child doctors for what he has in Panama city," said Debbie.

"I've been able to work a couple of days is all I've been able to get in in the time that this has happened. so it's been really a financial strain," said Justin.

On Saturday, that strain didn't matter.

Bikers donated their time and money to support someone they did not know.

"Our family is growing every day. We have new people come into our lives every day and it's wonderful," said Justin.

Simply because its the right thing to do.

"Just to come together for my son, it's just really touching for me to see everybody come together for this," said Justin.

Organizers of the Dice Run say they had 20 bikers for Saturday's event.

They were able to raise over $1,300 over the last two weeks.

