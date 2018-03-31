Bikers raise money for 9-year-old with cancer

Mikah Phillips' family said he keeps a smile on his face, has a sweet and genuine spirit and is stronger than ever. Even after the financial struggles dealing with his condition, his family said, he is what keeps them going.More >>
A Tifton church didn't hold your typical Easter egg hunt today. Instead, they dropped thousands of eggs from a plane.More >>
Officials in Thomasville are searching for a man after an afternoon shooting Saturday. According to our partners at the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, someone was shot near the intersection at Horrix and Parnell Streets Saturday afternoon.More >>
Seeing a surprise like this may keep you from taking a late night swim.More >>
Downtown Thomasville got 7 new bike racks this week thanks to the Public Works Department. 6 more bike racks will be installed later. Enjoy the bike ride.More >>
