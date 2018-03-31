1 charged, 1 wanted after Thomasville shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

1 charged, 1 wanted after Thomasville shooting

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Thomasville Police scour the area around Horrix and Parnell streets for clues in Saturday afternoon's shooting. (Source: Pat Donahue/Times-Enterprise) Thomasville Police scour the area around Horrix and Parnell streets for clues in Saturday afternoon's shooting. (Source: Pat Donahue/Times-Enterprise)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Officials in Thomasville are searching for a man after an afternoon shooting Saturday.

According to our partners at the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, someone was shot near the intersection at Horrix and Parnell Streets Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened after a conversation escalated, and several shots were fired at the victim in upper torso and arms. The victim was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital and is expected to be released.

One suspect, Stacey McCord, turned himself in at around 3:30 p.m. He is being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police told the Times that another suspect, Frank Hill, is wanted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Thomasville Police Department.

