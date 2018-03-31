11-foot gator pulled from Florida pool - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

11-foot gator pulled from Florida pool

By Neil Entz, News Content Specialist
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office responded to the 2000 block of Tocobaga lane for reports of an "animal problem" and discovered the 11-foot gator at the bottom of the pool. (Source: Sarasota Sheriff's Office)
SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) -

The weather on the Suncoast has truly been beautiful this week and as temperatures warm up, you might be tempted to take a late night swim.

But before you do your best impression of a cannonball, you might want to make sure there isn't an 11-foot alligator in your pool first.

A reptile that large is exactly what one Nokomis resident found just before midnight Friday evening in his swimming pool.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office responded to the 2000 block of Tocobaga lane for reports of an "animal problem" and discovered the 11-foot gator at the bottom of the pool.

Earlier this week the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission issued a warning to residents to be more aware of their surroundings as gators become more active as temperatures rise.   

Deputies waited on scene until a trapper arrived and removed the Nokomis gator without incident.

