11-foot gator pulled from Florida pool

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office responded to the 2000 block of Tocobaga lane for reports of an "animal problem" and discovered the 11-foot gator at the bottom of the pool. (Source: Sarasota Sheriff's Office)

The weather on the Suncoast has truly been beautiful this week and as temperatures warm up, you might be tempted to take a late night swim.

But before you do your best impression of a cannonball, you might want to make sure there isn't an 11-foot alligator in your pool first.

A reptile that large is exactly what one Nokomis resident found just before midnight Friday evening in his swimming pool.

So, remember that #gator call we went on earlier? Here’s some video as the trapper pulled him from the swimming pool. Did we mention he measured 11 feet long?! #TweetFromTheBeat #NeverADullMoment #OnlyInFlorida pic.twitter.com/s3DtK3xzPR — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018

Earlier this week the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission issued a warning to residents to be more aware of their surroundings as gators become more active as temperatures rise.

Deputies waited on scene until a trapper arrived and removed the Nokomis gator without incident.

