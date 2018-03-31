Thomasville public works installs 7 new bike racks downtown - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville public works installs 7 new bike racks downtown

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Bike enthusiasts in Thomasville may notice a change in the downtown area.

The city's public work's department installed seven new bike racks along the streets in downtown.

According to a post on Downtown Thomasville's Facebook page, six more will be installed soon.

Residents reacted positively in the comments of the post, thanking the city for the installation.

The racks, with a cutout of the buildings in downtown, were installed over the course of last week.

