Thomasville public works installs 7 new bike racks downtown

Public works employees installed seven new bike racks in the city this week. (Source: Downtown Thomasville's FB page)

Bike enthusiasts in Thomasville may notice a change in the downtown area.

The city's public work's department installed seven new bike racks along the streets in downtown.

According to a post on Downtown Thomasville's Facebook page, six more will be installed soon.

Residents reacted positively in the comments of the post, thanking the city for the installation.

The racks, with a cutout of the buildings in downtown, were installed over the course of last week.

