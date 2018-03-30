SB 331 would allow lottery winners to remain anonymous

SB 331 says that players would have to win $250,000 or more to submit a request to remain anonymous. (Source: WALB)

Everyone wants to win big when playing the lottery, but safety is on the minds of Georgia lawmakers when it comes to hitting the jackpot.

Senate Bill 331 says that players would have to win $250,000 or more to submit a request to remain anonymous.

According to advocates for the bill, winners could become a primary target for criminals.

Legislators feel this will help public safety in the long run.

Some people find that it would be better for private citizens to remain private, after becoming winners.

One Albany man said that safety should always come first.

"I think it's downright nasty to want to hurt someone over their money, money that they earned. But you know I think it's a good law," said Dominique Lumpkin.

The bill has not yet been signed by the governor.

The Senate passed the bill 50 to 4 and the Georgia House passed the bill 173 to 1.

