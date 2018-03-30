Crews knock down garage fire on Pine Glen Drive in Albany

Firefighters were called to a home in Eastern Dougherty County about 6 p.m. Friday. (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County woman was displaced from her home after a fire was sparked by a freezer Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home on Pine Glen Drive in Dougherty County around 6 p.m.

Firefighters said the flames were contained inside the garage.

Once they put the fire out, firefighters determined that it was a shorted out freezer that sparked the fire.

"The resident was alerted by her alarm system. so it worked properly, it notified the resident that she had a fire and she came out and started trying to extinguish the fire," said Battalion Chief Wesley Wells.

There was only one resident in the house at the time of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

Authorities said the garage has major smoke and fire damage and the resident will be displaced until the home is repaired.

