Dawson NAACP calls for allegations against city manager to see grand jury

Dawson NAACP said he feels there is a conflict of interest with Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman speaking on behalf of the city manager. (Source: WALB)

Earlier this week a South Georgia man, who pleaded guilty in the shooting of the former Dawson mayor, told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that he was paid $1,000 to kill the former mayor.

The Dawson NAACP held a news conference Friday, calling for the district attorney to take the allegations to the grand jury.

For years this case has seen many developments, and officials said rumors continue to swarm around the small city.

The Dawson NAACP said it's time for a grand jury to look for the facts.

Lashwan Moore was charged in the 2013 shooting of former Mayor of Dawson, Christopher Wright, and on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the crime.

Moore told the GBI Investigators that Dawson City Manager Barney Parnacott paid him $1,000 to kill Wright.

Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman commented on the allegations and said Moore has no credibility.

"If there were any legs to this, any truth at all, I'm sure that Mr. Parnacott would've been arrested a long time ago," said Coleman.

Dawson NAACP President Ezekiel Holley said he feels there is a conflict of interest with Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman speaking on behalf of the city manager.

"Tommy Coleman really shouldn't be involved with the city manager unless someone had filed a suit against the city or the city manager," said Holley.

Holley said district attorney Ron Smith refused to have Moore take a polygraph and also refused to file charges against Parnacott because it is "irrelevant."

"But here the folks in Dawson, Attorney Tommy Coleman and the district attorney say they don't believe him, who are they to say they don't believe him?" said Holley.

There where two other men charged with the former mayor's shooting. Moore was charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Coleman said rumors around this case have swarmed around for years. With no evidence, he said the case is basically closed.

"It's nothing with any of this rumor and this statement that would lead one to believe that there was any truth attached to it at all," said Coleman.

Holley wants the district attorney to take the case to the grand jury. He said the NAACP plans to have more meetings, the next one will be on Tuesday, April 3, at 5 p.m.

