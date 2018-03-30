Organization hosts Easter basket giveaway for Albany kids

Nearly 100 kids showed up for the free basket giveaway and Easter egg hunt. (Source: WALB)

The Community-wide Easter basket donation at Carver Community Center on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Ladies in Heels Inspiring is made up of five women desiring to make a difference in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Easter came a few days early for 100 happy kids in Albany.

Ladies in Heels Inspiring hosted a Good Friday free Easter basket community give away at the Carver Community Center.

The baskets were filled with candy, socks, school supplies and educational toys for kids of all ages.

The majority of the supplies came from the organization and the local community.

The leaders said this was a way to give back to the community around an uplifting holiday.

"It's important that we give back because there is a lot of single parents that always provide what kids need but we want to give something that they actually want to make Easter happy for them," said Ladies in Heels Inspiring member Angela Moses.

On Saturday, the organization will have another free Easter basket giveaway at Lipsey & Tate Homes in East Albany.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.