Albany police arrest man accused of burglarizing neighbor

Albany police officers arrested a burglary suspect who they say stole from his neighbor.

The police report says the incident happened at a duplex in the 2800 block of Partridge Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The report says they responded to a burglary in progress and when they arrived, they found Gregory Marshall Jr., 21, wearing a Halloween mask.

When Marshall was spotted, police said he took off running and one of the officers chased him on foot while the other drove down roads looking for him.

The officer running behind Marshall said he was dropping items as he ran and eventually lost sight of him but the officer driving down the Falcon Lane alley spotted Marshall hiding under a vehicle.

The report says that when the officer on foot approached the vehicle Marshall was under, he took off running again but got caught in a chain link fence when he tried to jump over it.

Marshal was then handcuffed and searched.

During the search, the report says officers found Jennings 22 Long Rifle and a semiautomatic pistol. Marshall told the police that the pistol was in his name along with another pistol. When asked where the other pistol was, Marshall said he didn't know because he got rid of it while he was being chased. Police then found a Smith & Wesson pistol in a driveway on Falcon Lane.

The officer who chased Marshall then retraced his steps to collect evidence, according to the report, and found a wristwatch and a belt in a Ziploc bag.

The police went back to the apartment and checked to make sure it was clear and no other suspects were found. The report says they tried to secure the apartment as best they could since the bedroom window was broken.

Officers contacted the person who lives in the apartment that was burglarized and found out they were on their way home from Atlanta.

When police arrived, they found the suspect behind the building and chased him on foot all the way to Reeves Lane.

Police determined Marshall was neighbors with the victim when he was questioned at the Law Enforcement Center.

Marshall is facing first-degree burglary charges and is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

