Albany police investigate after man said he was shot near Gillespie Avenue

Albany police are looking for more information after a man said he was shot while walking in the area of Gillespie Avenue.

Police received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Gillespie Avenue on Thursday, around 4:15 p.m., saying there was a man on his porch with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, the victim showed the officer an entry wound on his left thigh and another entry wound on his left hand.

When the officer asked where it happened, the victim pointed east but didn't specify a road. He also told police he wasn't walking from anywhere or to any specific destination. He did tell the officer he was walking west.

The victim said a vehicle pulled up to him and someone began shooting at him. He said he didn't know how many times he was shot at and couldn't describe the shooter or the gun. He also told the officer the shooter didn't say anything to him and that he didn't know what direction the vehicle headed.

The victim told police the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., about 30 minutes before the call was made to 911.

The resident who called police said he was asleep when the victim came knocking on his door and told him he had been shot. The resident told APD that he gave the victim a chair to sit in and called 911. He then explained that he knew the victim from the area, but didn't know him personally. The resident told the officer that he did not hear any gunshots before the victim showed up at his door.

According to the police report, the responding officer searched the area but could not find any shell casings or a blood trail showing the direction the victim walked to get to the resident's home who called 911.

The victim was treated by EMS.

This is an active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS

