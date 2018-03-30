ASU new mentoring program off to a good start

Albany State University launched its first mentoring program for high school students this year. (Source: WALB)

College students are helping high school students in Mitchell County get ready for their college education.

Albany State University has launched a new mentoring program called High Impact Program or HIP.

Nearly 15 ASU students are mentoring 32 high school students by providing studying tips and career planning.

The high schoolers are seniors that are dual enrolled at ASU.

The school said this is a way for students to get a jump start and connect with students already at the school.

"I heard that there was a need, that there was a need for high school students to become better acclimated with the campus and the students here. I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to do it. Since I'm the director of the honors program, I have access to those students and I asked them would they be interested in mentoring and they absolutely said they would," said Dr. Florence Lyons.

The school is planning on extending the mentoring program to other high schools during the next school year.

