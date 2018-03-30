Albany to celebrate Community Development Week

Joy Carpenter is the community development coordinator in Albany. (Source: WALB)

The community development staff are planning a week full of events. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians and organizations are gearing up for a celebration to recognize flourishing community businesses and promote growth for new businesses.

Albany's Community Development Team will hold a number of activities for National Community Development Week, which kicks off Monday, April 2.

City leaders are hoping to get the word out about the contributions of the Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development funds the programs.

The CDBG program has held a strong presence in the Albany community since its inception in 1974, sponsoring programs in economic development and facilities.

It also helps moderate to low income people start businesses.

"First it makes those individuals self-sufficient. Also, the businesses can help create jobs for individuals who need economic stimulation," said Community Development Coordinator Joy Carpenter.

There are multiple events next week at the Micro Business Center at 230 South Jackson Street in Albany:

Monday, April 2: Opening Ceremony, 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3: Free Business Plan and Leadership Workshop, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4: CDBG Awards Luncheon for Community Partners, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.



The week will finish with a party for the whole community.

The Community Block Party is Friday, April 6, at the Veterans Park Amphitheater located at 100 West Oglethorpe Boulevard across from the Albany Civic Center.

