Mock car donation helps rehab patients

A donation from the Phoebe Foundation is helping rehab patients get back to their normal lives.

Getting in and out of the car is something patients at Phoebe North's Rehabilitation Center need to be able to do before going home.

A mock car was donated by the Phoebe Foundation so patients can practice.

The 'car' cost almost $9,000.

Before getting the mock car, patients would go outside to one of the physical therapists' cars to practice.

"It's a great support for us and it means we don't have to wait until the budget comes around," explained Medical Director Dr. Mary Macy at Phoebe North's Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit. "And maybe we can save the budget for some other piece of equipment we want. So it helps us be able to progress patients."

Many patients in rehab at Phoebe North suffered from strokes.

They must complete a number of daily tasks successfully before they can be released.

