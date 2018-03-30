Woman charged after flashing incident in downtown Albany

Marilyn Ann Hobb was arrested Thursday after she was reportedly flashing people. (Source: APD)

An Albany woman is facing charges after causing a scene near the Dunkin Donuts on West Oglethorpe.

Police said Marilyn Ann Hobb was flashing people in the alley near the coffee shop, pulling down her pants and pulling up her shirt.

It happened Thursday afternoon.

Hobb has been being charged with public indecency.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.