Thomasville's Harper Elementary names Teacher of the Year

Part of the success at Harper Elementary is attributed to the teachers' long hours and hard work.

On Friday, Emma Yale, a second-grade teacher got a huge surprise when she was honored as Teacher of the Year.

Yale's friends and family were there at the school on Friday to celebrate with her.

Yale has been teaching for five years and said she enjoys making learning exciting for young students.

"Getting them engaged and getting them excited about what they are doing. So, if I can find a way to make it entertaining and find a way for it to be something they remember, I guess that's what makes me different, I try to make it fun," said Yale.

All of the teachers filled out a 10 question packet and then went through a roundtable interview with several educational leaders in the community.

This is the first year the award was handed out as a complete surprise to the recipient.

