2 deaths in 2 days in Dougherty Co., coroner concerned about dangerous drugs

The Dougherty County coroner is issuing a warning about powerful drugs on the streets after two men were found dead in Albany this week.

Coroner Michael Fowler said this week's events worry him and that people must put the drugs away.

On Friday morning, Adrian Vicks, 33, was found dead in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.

And on Thursday, Timothy Jones, 39, was rushed to Phoebe from the Mabry hotel on North Slappey because he was unresponsive. Fowler pronounced him dead a short time later.

Fowler believes both or their deaths are drug-related.

"A life is too precious. Sometimes people are trying to get as much money as they can out of drugs so they lace it with something or stretch it with something and it's too powerful for the ones who may be taking it," explained Fowler.

Jones' immediate blood test showed drugs were in his system.

The toxicology reports will determine how much was in their systems.

Fowler said both men were known to have used drugs the day they died and they had no other medical problems.

"This is a warning to the people. The drugs they are using, they need to stop right now. This is too serious," said Fowler. "I wish they would stop now."

Fowler said investigators are trying to figure out if these two men bought drugs from the same dealer.

Fowler said there were 17 overdoses in the county in 2017 and so far, there has been one confirmed overdose this year.

WALB News 10's Amanda Hoskins will have more from the Fowler about overdoses in Dougherty County tonight on WALB News 10 at 5.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.