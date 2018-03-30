2 deaths in 2 days in Dougherty Co., coroner concerned about dangerous drugs

A reward is being offered in the search two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Thomasville on Wednesday.More >>
A reward is being offered in the search two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Thomasville on Wednesday.More >>
The Dougherty County coroner is issuing a warning about powerful drugs on the streets after two men were found dead in Albany this week.More >>
The Dougherty County coroner is issuing a warning about powerful drugs on the streets after two men were found dead in Albany this week.More >>
Longtime veteran officer Jesse Rivers, former Chief of Police of the Newton Police Department, and a deputy sheriff of Baker County passed away on Monday at the Medical Center in Eufaula, Alabama.More >>
Longtime veteran officer Jesse Rivers, former Chief of Police of the Newton Police Department, and a deputy sheriff of Baker County passed away on Monday at the Medical Center in Eufaula, Alabama.More >>
A truck caught fire on US Highway 82, just Northwest of the Bindery in Lee County Friday afternoon.More >>
A truck caught fire on US Highway 82, just Northwest of the Bindery in Lee County Friday afternoon.More >>
Friday night marks the beginning of the Jewish festival, Passover.More >>
Friday night marks the beginning of the Jewish festival, Passover.More >>