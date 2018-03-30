Harper Elementary sees improvements in the classroom

Hugans said he's implemented many different things to help children succeed in the classroom and he's seeing positive results. (Source: WALB)

The end of this school year will mark two years for Principal Melvin Hugans at Harper Elementary in Thomasville. (Source: WALB)

Hugans said he's implemented many different things to help children succeed in the classroom and he's seeing positive results.

This year, a uniform system was put in place to help with behavior and attention issues in the classroom.

Each student has several different polos to wear to school everyday.

Hugans said this really has made a difference.

"We call it student antagonizing. And students don't antagonize each other because the shirts have equaled the playing field, they tend to act as a team because the shirt acts as unity," said Hugans.

The school also recently received a reading grant that will help make a big push towards promoting early literacy.

Each student will receive a Fire tablet.

Back in 2016, when Hugans first took the job, Harper Elementary, like many other schools in the state, was battling with expectations of strong CCRPI scores and that was an area that the school needed to grow in.

With dedicated teachers and students who are eager to learn, Hugans believes Harper Elementary is in much better shape and students are able to be successful in the classroom.

"I think one of the biggest changes has been the attitude or morale or spirit of our students. We are working harder to work together instead of against each other," said Hugans.

Hugans said The work is never done and there are so many things he still wants to incorporate into the classrooms. He said you will be able to see some of those ideas during the next school year.

