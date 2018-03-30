Former Newton PD Chief dies

Longtime veteran officer Jesse Rivers, former Chief of Police of the Newton Police Department, and a deputy sheriff of Baker County passed away on Monday March 26, at the Medical Center in Eufaula, Alabama.

His colleagues at the Newton Police Department called him a dedicated officer who had a passion for his work.

Observances are as follows:

Wake and Viewing for Chief Jesse L. Rivers-

Monday, April 2, 2018, from 4:00-7:00, at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, 911 South Randolph Avenue, Eufaula, AL 36027.

The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 1:00 p. m., at the Trinity Chapel Church, 3847 Hwy 82, Morris, GA 39867

The family will line up at 12:00 from 537 Hwy 39 South Georgetown, GA 39854.

All law enforcement will lead from home to the church.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.