NASA engineer visits Thomas Co. STEM students

AP Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, students in Thomas County are learning about careers this week. (Source: WALB)

AP Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, students in Thomas County are learning about careers this week.

Former Thomas County student, now Aerospace Engineer Natasha Schatzman, visited the students Friday morning.

Schatzman spoke to them about the NASA Research Center where she works. She has worked on things like space drones and aeromechanics.

Schatzman hopes to inspire students in her hometown to continue with STEM, ultimately getting a career in their field of study.

"STEM is so important. You know, we are in the digital age, we want to continue to explore life wherever it may be. STEM sometimes is a scary alley to go down, but it's reachable, it's a fun field," said Schatzman.

Schatzman is currently in graduate school working on her Ph.D., where she is able to continue her research which helps with her professional work at NASA.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.