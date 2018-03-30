Reward offered in search for Thomasville shooting suspects

A reward is being offered in the search two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Thomasville on Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Fern and Wright streets.

Thomasville police believe Jarobby Jackson and Desmond Swain may have left the state of Georgia, but they believe there may be someone out there who knows where the two are.

In order to help get them into custody, investigators said a significant amount of money is being offered as a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Police said Wednesday's incident has a long history behind it. Retaliation is the word investigators are using to describe the drive-by shooting.

Incident reports detail bystanders lying on the ground after a gray Chevrolet Impala drove by with someone firing a shotgun out the window.

The victim, in this case, was not injured.

Because of the history, police believe that if these two aren't found soon, another incident could happen.

"This is a volatile situation, it has been going on for quite some time. We have been getting complaints about both individuals and guns have been involved and shots have been fired. It's extremely important that we get these individuals off the streets because if this situation continues to escalate, it could end up deadly," said Thomasville Police Department Capt. Maurice Homes.

Investigators are considering Jackson and Swain armed and dangerous.

Police have not located the car used in the incident.

It is a gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Georgia tag RIN9365.

If you have any information on Jackson and/or Swain's whereabouts, police are asking that you call 911, they don't recommend approaching either of the suspects.

