UPDATE: Lee Co. traffic moves again after truck fire

A truck caught fire on US Highway 82, just Northwest of the Bindery in Lee County Friday afternoon, blocking westbound traffic.

Officials say the truck's air brakes locked up, and caught fire.

The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

There was minor damage to the truck, which is still on side of the road, but traffic is now moving normally.

This location is about three miles west of the Albany Mall.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.