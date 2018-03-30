Coffee Co. sheriff issues lookout for sex offender

Coffee County sheriff's detectives have obtained a warrant for Terrance Dernard Simpson, 32, who is a convicted child molester.

As part of his sex convicted offender status, Simpson is required to register annually with the sheriff's office but he hasn't.

Simpson was convicted in Waycross in 2014 on charges of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He is described as a black male, approximately 6'06", 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to have ties to both Coffee and Ware Counties.



Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675. Simpson is also wanted for violating the terms of his probation.



The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office maintains a sex offender website that is updated instantaneously throughout the day for the purpose of community awareness. CLICK HERE for more info.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.