Albany temple marks beginning of Passover Friday

Friday night marks the beginning of the Jewish festival, Passover.

The eight-day event commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Rabbi Phil Cohen of Albany's Temple B'Nai Israel said Friday that Passover represents freedom and other important topics people in the Jewish faith will discuss throughout the next eight days.

"It's about liberation, redemption, salvation, all of those words," said Cohen. "It gives us the opportunity not only to talk about this historic biblical event, but we ask questions about how those themes fit into our lives today."

The temple was set to host a ceremonial dinner called "seder" Friday night at 6 p.m. for the first night of Passover.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.