Douglas lady marks 104th birthday

Miss Ola Mae Watts will be celebrating her 104th Birthday, Saturday in Douglas.

Ola Mae, as she is affectionately known throughout Douglas, GA and Coffee County, is a precious jewel to her children and her grandchildren and our community, according to her friend, Trina Goolsby.

She is very well known throughout the Millquarters neighborhood, as the "neighborhood mom."

Ms. Watts is a member of the Youngs Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Douglas, where Rev. Booker T. Rose is the Pastor.

She is a resident at the Shady Acres Convalescent Home, where she has been crowned the "Queen" on many occasions.

Goolsby said Miss Ola Mae still loves to adorn herself with makeup and jewelry.

Her favorite snack is Ginger Snap cookies.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.