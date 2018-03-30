Man dies after Quitman wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man dies after Quitman wreck

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
QUITMAN, GA (WALB) -

About 5:00 Tuesday afternoon, two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 333 at North Webster Street, just north of Quitman.

A brown Chevrolet Silverado, driven by O. B. Griffin, 94, of Barney, was traveling north on North Webster, approaching Highway 333, and according to the State Patrol, failed to yield. 

Griffin's truck was struck by a Ford Ranger driven by Marjorie Petty, 82, of Quitman, who was traveling south on Highway 333.

Air bags deployed when the trucks hit nearly head-on.

Griffin sustained minor injuries to his legs, and Petty was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, and later to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and is currently in critical condition. 

The passenger in the Ranger, Thomas Eason, 65, of Valdosta, was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. 

Neither Griffin nor Eason were wearing their seatbelts.

Petty and Eason were trapped and had to be extricated from the Ranger. 

Mr. Eason died Thursday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. 

The investigation has been turned over to GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, troopers said.

