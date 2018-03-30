Gas prices rise for Easter and spring break weekend

Sale is climbing as gas prices go up for the spring and summer months (Source: WALB)

Gas prices have been creeping up, just in time for spring break and Easter weekend.

A spokesperson for AAA said refineries are moving from a winter blend of gasoline to summer blend.

And spring break season is underway, creating a higher demand for gas.

On Friday $2.57 was the state average, and in Dougherty County it is about two cents higher.

Gas prices across the state are up 18 cents from last month.

"There is a general trend through the spring and summer of those prices to fluctuate a little bit," explained Megan Osborne, a AAA Spokesperson "Just because after spring break we have summer break, the weather gets a little bit warmer so we see that demand for gasoline increase."

The national average is eight cents lower than Georgia's average.

