Sylvester, Camilla partner up to give Mitchell EMC better internet

A new deal between two South Georgia cities will help one with internet access and another bring in revenue.

The city of Sylvester has 10 miles of internet fiber installed across the city.

Mayor Bill Yearta said it's a major plus to their community, and now they are extending that to another community.

The Sylvester City Council made an agreement with the city of Camilla to allow Mitchell EMC to hook up to that fiber for better internet access.

Mitchell EMC serves customers in Worth County.

Yearta said it's a beneficial partnership.

"It provides the business, first of all, with a higher level of connectivity, plus it provides the city (of Sylvester) with some revenue also," said Yearta. "So, it's a win-win for us."

Yearta said the deal will bring in $500 a month to the city of Sylvester.

Camilla was also slated for an initial payment to Sylvester for $2,500 for installation.

