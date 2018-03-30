Officials identify man found on Clark Avenue - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials identify man found on Clark Avenue

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Investigators from the Albany Police Department are working to found out how a man died in East Albany. (Source: WALB) Investigators from the Albany Police Department are working to found out how a man died in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Investigators from the Albany Police Department are working to found out how a man died in East Albany.

Adrian Vicks, 33, was found in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.

APD said Friday that a concerned citizen spotted the unidentified man around 7:15 a.m.

Vicks was dressed in a white shirt and blue jean shorts

Police have not released a cause of death at this time.

If you any information on this case, call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100, and ask for Robbery/Homicide. 

WALB will have more information on this developing story as soon as it is available.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly