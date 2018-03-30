APD investigates after body found on Clark Avenue

Investigators from the Albany Police Department are working to found out how a man died in East Albany. (Source: WALB) ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
His body was found in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.
APD said Friday that a concerned citizen spotted the unidentified man around 7:15 a.m.
The man is thought to be in his mid-twenties to early thirties, and was dressed in a white shirt and blue jean shorts
Police have not released his name at this time.
If you any information on this case, call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100, and ask for Robbery/Homicide.
