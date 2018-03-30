First Alert Forecast: Friday morning thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning. (Source: WALB)

Showers and thunderstorms will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning.

Heavy rain is likely, along with a little bit of lightning.

Wind gusts could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, but severe weather is not expected.

Rainfall amounts will range from .25” to .75”.

This line of showers and thunderstorms will move out of Southwest Georgia by this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Be careful on the roads this morning! Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pushing east into the late morning hours. Many roadways have already collected standing water.

This Easter weekend kicks off cooler Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s around sunrise.

We will be much drier with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and lower 80s and mostly skies on Sunday.

Lower 80s stick around Monday and Tuesday, before our next chance of rain moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Slightly cooler air follows with 70s to close out the rest of the week.

