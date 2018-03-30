First Alert Forecast: Friday morning thunderstorms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

First Alert Forecast: Friday morning thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning. (Source: WALB) Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Showers and thunderstorms will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning.

Heavy rain is likely, along with a little bit of lightning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:
Get our weather app: Apple | Android
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

Wind gusts could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, but severe weather is not expected.

Rainfall amounts will range from .25” to .75”.

This line of showers and thunderstorms will move out of Southwest Georgia by this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.

This Easter weekend kicks off cooler Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s around sunrise.

We will be much drier with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and lower 80s and mostly skies on Sunday.

Lower 80s stick around Monday and Tuesday, before our next chance of rain moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Slightly cooler air follows with 70s to close out the rest of the week.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Bill allowing big lottery winners to remain anonymous heads to Deal's desk

    Bill allowing big lottery winners to remain anonymous heads to Deal's desk

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:10 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:10:03 GMT
    Advocates say this bill will protect winners from being the targets of crime. (Source: WALB)Advocates say this bill will protect winners from being the targets of crime. (Source: WALB)

    A new state bill to keep big lottery jackpot winners anonymous is just awaiting Governor Nathan Deal's signature. Winners who win $250,000 or more and submit a written request can prevent their name from being published. 

    More >>

    A new state bill to keep big lottery jackpot winners anonymous is just awaiting Governor Nathan Deal's signature. Winners who win $250,000 or more and submit a written request can prevent their name from being published. 

    More >>

  • First Alert Forecast: Friday morning thunderstorms

    First Alert Forecast: Friday morning thunderstorms

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-03-30 09:31:02 GMT
    Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning. (Source: WALB)Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning. (Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning.

    More >>

    Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning.

    More >>

  • First hybrid operating room opens in South Georgia

    First hybrid operating room opens in South Georgia

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:31:49 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    One South Georgia Hospital is making it possible to save your life in record time. Dasher Heart Center at the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday officially opening the doors to the first hybrid operating room, specifically for vascular disease, in South Georgia. 

    More >>

    One South Georgia Hospital is making it possible to save your life in record time. Dasher Heart Center at the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday officially opening the doors to the first hybrid operating room, specifically for vascular disease, in South Georgia. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly