First Alert Forecast: Friday morning thunderstorms

A new state bill to keep big lottery jackpot winners anonymous is just awaiting Governor Nathan Deal's signature. Winners who win $250,000 or more and submit a written request can prevent their name from being published.More >>
Showers and thunderstorm will move from the west to the east across Southwest Georgia this morning.More >>
One South Georgia Hospital is making it possible to save your life in record time. Dasher Heart Center at the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday officially opening the doors to the first hybrid operating room, specifically for vascular disease, in South Georgia.More >>
One South Georgia organization is speaking out in favor of the class action lawsuit filed by Cook County this month against several major pharmaceutical companies they believe played a role in the opioid epidemic.More >>
A number of Lee County subdivisions could soon see improvements to their roads, thanks to a new project that the county commission is considering.More >>
