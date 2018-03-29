Subdivisions in Lee Co. could see repair to troublesome roads

Subdivisions like Canuga Drive, Story Lane Subdivision, and Palmyra subdivision are some of their focuses. (Source: WALB)

The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB)

A number of Lee County subdivisions could soon see improvements to their roads thanks to a new project that the county commission is considering.

Some of the roads like the one on Canuga Drive have an uneven surfaced.

"If you aren't paying attention and you hit one it'll definitely shake the car you're driving," said Jordan Brim, a Lee County resident.

And when they drive day to day on those streets it can be a bit concerning.

"Really worry about alignment and unnecessary wear and tear on the vehicle due to troublesome roads," said Brim.

The county commission realizes there are problems with some of the older roads in the county and are looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list.

"We're trying to do the right thing to try and help the subdivisions that need this work as well," said Mike Sistrunk, Co-County Manager.

Other subdivisions are Story Lane subdivision and Palmyra subdivision. After research into what the means would be to fix these, he will present the information to the board.

"Try to see what we can afford to repair and fix and resurface. The commissioners in the last two years have paved about 13 miles of roads and that's outstanding for a county our size," said Sistrunk.

People driving in Lee County are hopeful the commission will have the budget to fix these roads.

"It's a long time coming," said Brim.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.