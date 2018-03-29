Subdivisions in Lee Co. could see repair to troublesome roads - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Subdivisions in Lee Co. could see repair to troublesome roads

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB) The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB)
Subdivisions like Canuga Drive, Story Lane Subdivision, and Palmyra subdivision are some of their focuses. (Source: WALB) Subdivisions like Canuga Drive, Story Lane Subdivision, and Palmyra subdivision are some of their focuses. (Source: WALB)
Jordan Brim (Source: WALB) Jordan Brim (Source: WALB)
Mike Sistrunk, co-county manager (Source: WALB) Mike Sistrunk, co-county manager (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A number of  Lee County subdivisions could soon see improvements to their roads thanks to a new project that the county commission is considering.

Some of the roads like the one on Canuga Drive have an uneven surfaced.

"If you aren't paying attention and you hit one it'll definitely shake the car you're driving," said Jordan Brim, a Lee County resident. 

And when they drive day to day on those streets it can be a bit concerning. 

"Really worry about alignment and unnecessary wear and tear on the vehicle due to troublesome roads," said Brim.

The county commission realizes there are problems with some of the older roads in the county and are looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list.

"We're trying to do the right thing to try and help the subdivisions that need this work as well," said Mike Sistrunk, Co-County Manager.

Other subdivisions are Story Lane subdivision and Palmyra subdivision. After research into what the means would be to fix these, he will present the information to the board.

"Try to see what we can afford to repair and fix and resurface. The commissioners in the last two years have paved about 13 miles of roads and that's outstanding for a county our size," said Sistrunk.

People driving in Lee County are hopeful the commission will have the budget to fix these roads. 

"It's a long time coming," said Brim.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Subdivisions in Lee Co. could see repair to troublesome roads

    Subdivisions in Lee Co. could see repair to troublesome roads

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:35:41 GMT
    The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB)The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB)
    The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB)The commission is looking into subdivision roads on their next resurfacing list. (Source: WALB)

    A number of  Lee County subdivisions could soon see improvements to their roads, thanks to a new project that the county commission is considering. 

    More >>

    A number of  Lee County subdivisions could soon see improvements to their roads, thanks to a new project that the county commission is considering. 

    More >>

  • Phoebe, Albany Civil Rights Institute work together to beat diabetes

    Phoebe, Albany Civil Rights Institute work together to beat diabetes

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:50:28 GMT
    According to Phoebe, 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County has diabetes. (Source: WALB)According to Phoebe, 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County has diabetes. (Source: WALB)
    According to Phoebe, 12.4% of the population in Dougherty County has diabetes, (Source: WALB)According to Phoebe, 12.4% of the population in Dougherty County has diabetes, (Source: WALB)

    With 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County living with diabetes, Phoebe Health Works and The Albany Civil Rights Institute are working together to make the community healthier. 

    More >>

    With 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County living with diabetes, Phoebe Health Works and The Albany Civil Rights Institute are working together to make the community healthier. 

    More >>

  • Scammer calls Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit commander

    Scammer calls Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit commander

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:41:07 GMT
    The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice received a phone call from someone claiming to be part of the criminal investigation division of the IRS, saying they needed his personal information. (Source: WALB)The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice received a phone call from someone claiming to be part of the criminal investigation division of the IRS, saying they needed his personal information. (Source: WALB)

    Phones scammers are targeting South Georgians cell phones, even those of law enforcement officers.

    More >>

    Phones scammers are targeting South Georgians cell phones, even those of law enforcement officers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly