Phoebe, Albany Civil Rights Institute work together to beat diabetes

Phoebe presented the community with ways to treat, reduce and prevent diabetes, mainly through lifestyle and diet (Source: WALB)

According to Phoebe, 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County has diabetes. (Source: WALB)

With 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County living with diabetes, Phoebe Health Works and The Albany Civil Rights Institute are working together to make the community healthier.

On Thursday night, a community forum called Food is Not the Enemy was held at the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

An educator from Phoebe presented the community with ways to treat, reduce and prevent diabetes, mainly through lifestyle and diet.

Some shocking details were presented that Dougherty County was in the top 20 counties in the country to have diabetes and that's why the forum took place.

"Diabetes runs rampant throughout our community, but especially in the high numbers of the African American community and we wanted to make sure we brought in a health educator, Ms. Heather O'Connor from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital," said Institute Executive Director Frank Wilson.

Phoebe recommends that if you think you or someone you know may have diabetes, you should consult your doctor.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.