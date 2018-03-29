Scammer calls Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit commander

The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice received a phone call from someone claiming to be part of the criminal investigation division of the IRS, saying they needed his personal information. (Source: WALB)

Phones scammers are targeting South Georgians cell phones, even those of law enforcement officers.

The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Major Prurince Dice received a phone call from someone claiming to be part of the criminal investigation division of the IRS, saying they needed his personal information.

Dice obviously knew it was a scam immediately and when he began to ask questions the scammer hung up.

During the call, Dice asks for "Officer Brown," who left a voicemail on his phone. When the man who claims to be Officer Brown asks Dice for his first and last name, Dice counters, asking why the man can't pull up the information by his phone number. The man then hangs up on Dice.

Dice advises people to simply not answer calls from phone numbers they don't recognize. He also said you should never give out personal information over the phone, especially from anyone claiming to be from the IRS.

"The IRS don't call people, especially the criminal investigation division of the IRS," said Dice. "Never heard of that."

If you believe you have been scammed, contact your local police department and the IRS also allows you to file a report on their website, and you can find a link here.

