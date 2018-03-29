Scammer calls Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit commander

With 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County living with diabetes, Phoebe Health Works and The Albany Civil Rights Institute are working together to make the community healthier.More >>
With 12.4 percent of the population in Dougherty County living with diabetes, Phoebe Health Works and The Albany Civil Rights Institute are working together to make the community healthier.More >>
Phones scammers are targeting South Georgians cell phones, even those of law enforcement officers.More >>
Phones scammers are targeting South Georgians cell phones, even those of law enforcement officers.More >>
An Albany man who has been convicted in Dougherty and Worth counties has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge.More >>
An Albany man who has been convicted in Dougherty and Worth counties has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge.More >>
The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar.More >>
The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar.More >>
While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students.More >>
While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students.More >>