Convicted Albany felon pleads guilty to possession of a firearm

An Albany man who has been convicted in Dougherty and Worth counties has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge.

Justin Norris, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to serve 115 months in federal prison.

Norris had four previous felony convictions:

Worth County: Theft by taking (motor vehicle) - May 28, 2015

Worth County: Burglary and theft by taking (motor vehicle) - January 15, 2014

Dougherty County: Burglary - June 28, 2012.

Worth County: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on January 14, 2009 - sentenced pursuant to the Georgia First Offender's Act

Lee County Sheriff's Investigators arrested Norris in September 2016 for selling a stolen gun and ammunition to a confidential informant.

