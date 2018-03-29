Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB) Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)
Nearly 50 healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies and city officials attended Thursday's seminar. (Source: WALB) Nearly 50 healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies and city officials attended Thursday's seminar. (Source: WALB)
Albany State's STOP program was one of the organizers for the event. (Source: WALB) Albany State's STOP program was one of the organizers for the event. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar. 

MORE OPIOID CRISIS COVERAGE:
+Dougherty Co. leaders talk opioid crisis with state legislators
+New tools deployed to combat rural opioid crisis
+Dougherty Co. seeks litigation on opioid crisis

A number of organizations are working hard to fight the opioid crises locally and now they are including the public to help develop solutions. 

The Dougherty Alliance for Prevention of Opioid Use Disorder Program at Moorehouse School of Medicine held a seminar called Community Level Solutions to the Opioid Crisis. 

The school of medicine was granted funds last year to begin training seminars for healthcare providers, officials and children to educate and develop a recovery plan for the opioid crisis. 

Phoebe, Albany State and the local STOP program planned the event for nearly 50 people and said their work is just beginning. 

"We're in the real kick off of the training. This is the first series of training. We're going to have webinars. A lot of times doctors can't come take a whole day of training. So we'll have webinars so they can access training," said Dr. Mary Langley, with the Moorehouse School of Medicine.

Now, all of the organizations are planning more events within the next couple of weeks and throughout the year. 

Organizers said they are taking this issue very seriously and are moving quickly to bring awareness and a plan. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally

    Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:23:58 GMT
    Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)
    Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)

    The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar. 

    More >>

    The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar. 

    More >>

  • Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spring break

    Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spring break

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:00:18 GMT
    The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)
    Early County Sheriff Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)Early County Sheriff Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)

    While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students. 

    More >>

    While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students. 

    More >>

  • Medicare prices going up, local doctors stepping in

    Medicare prices going up, local doctors stepping in

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:30:09 GMT
    A U-Save-It pharmacist said Medicare prices are going up drastically. (Source: WALB)A U-Save-It pharmacist said Medicare prices are going up drastically. (Source: WALB)

    Prices for prescription drugs that Medicare insurance customers buy are going up drastically nationwide and are affecting patients in Southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Prices for prescription drugs that Medicare insurance customers buy are going up drastically nationwide and are affecting patients in Southwest Georgia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly