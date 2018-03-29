Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally

Albany State's STOP program was one of the organizers for the event. (Source: WALB)

Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)

The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar.

A number of organizations are working hard to fight the opioid crises locally and now they are including the public to help develop solutions.

The Dougherty Alliance for Prevention of Opioid Use Disorder Program at Moorehouse School of Medicine held a seminar called Community Level Solutions to the Opioid Crisis.

The school of medicine was granted funds last year to begin training seminars for healthcare providers, officials and children to educate and develop a recovery plan for the opioid crisis.

Phoebe, Albany State and the local STOP program planned the event for nearly 50 people and said their work is just beginning.

"We're in the real kick off of the training. This is the first series of training. We're going to have webinars. A lot of times doctors can't come take a whole day of training. So we'll have webinars so they can access training," said Dr. Mary Langley, with the Moorehouse School of Medicine.

Now, all of the organizations are planning more events within the next couple of weeks and throughout the year.

Organizers said they are taking this issue very seriously and are moving quickly to bring awareness and a plan.

