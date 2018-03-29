Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spring break

Bus drivers and other staff were in both trainings. (Source: Early Co. School System).

The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)

While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students.

The Early County School System Department of Transportation held an active shooter training for school buses and a Stop the Bleed training.

The Early County Sheriff's Office worked with staff to teach them how to act if a shooting or violent situation happened.

School system leaders said they are trying to keep students safe by preparing staff to act quickly.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.