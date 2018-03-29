Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spr - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spring break

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System) The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)
Bus drivers and other staff were in both trainings. (Source: Early Co. School System). Bus drivers and other staff were in both trainings. (Source: Early Co. School System).
BLAKELY, GA (WALB) -

While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students. 

The Early County School System Department of Transportation held an active shooter training for school buses and a Stop the Bleed training. 

The Early County Sheriff's Office worked with staff to teach them how to act if a shooting or violent situation happened.

School system leaders said they are trying to keep students safe by preparing staff to act quickly.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally

    Community seminar aids in stopping opioid epidemic locally

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:23:58 GMT
    Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)
    Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)Local community partners worked with Moorehouse School of Medicine for an Opioid Training Seminar. (Source: WALB)

    The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar. 

    More >>

    The dangers of opioids are becoming more apparent and on Thursday, organizations in Dougherty County partnered together for a community prevention opioid seminar. 

    More >>

  • Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spring break

    Early Co. schools participate in 2 training exercises during spring break

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:00:18 GMT
    The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)The Early County Sheriff's Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)
    Early County Sheriff Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)Early County Sheriff Office held an active shooter training and a Stop the Bleed training. (Source: Early County School System)

    While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students. 

    More >>

    While children are gearing up for spring break, one school system focused on extra safety for its students. 

    More >>

  • Medicare prices going up, local doctors stepping in

    Medicare prices going up, local doctors stepping in

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:30:09 GMT
    A U-Save-It pharmacist said Medicare prices are going up drastically. (Source: WALB)A U-Save-It pharmacist said Medicare prices are going up drastically. (Source: WALB)

    Prices for prescription drugs that Medicare insurance customers buy are going up drastically nationwide and are affecting patients in Southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Prices for prescription drugs that Medicare insurance customers buy are going up drastically nationwide and are affecting patients in Southwest Georgia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly