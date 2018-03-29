Perry caps historic year with McDonald's All-American win

Reggie Perry before pulling up for a triple. (Source: WALB)

When it's your year, it's your year. And in 2018 Reggie Perry could do no wrong.

Homecoming King, basketball state champion, and an excellent performance on the national stage.

Perry put Thomasville High School on the map Wednesday night in the 41st annual McDonald's All-American game.

His performance throughout the week earned him a starting spot for the West and he made good on that decision.

Perry scored 15 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in the west's 131-128 win over the favored east team.

11 of his 15 can in the 2nd half.

Much like the game's MVP Nassir Little, Perry entered the week with very few eyes on him.

The ESPN broadcast even got his college choice wrong claiming he is Duke-bound.

His goal was to prove what South Georgia knew all along, he's the real deal. Mission accomplished.

"I just played my game, and just do what I do," said Perry following the win. "I tried to get a double-double, but came up short. But I played well I felt like."

The next uniform Perry will sport will be the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

He's continuing his career down in Starkville under the guidance of Ben Howland

