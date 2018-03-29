3 indictments filed against man accused of shooting at DCP officers

Three indictments were filed against a Dougherty County man accused of assaulting two police officers with a firearm.

According to court documents, Billy Joe Harrell knowingly shot at officers last November.

Harrell has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

A third indictment was filed for reckless conduct, because another person was asleep in the home where the shooting happened.

