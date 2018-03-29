No trial date set in case of Thomasville private school administrator

A case against a Thomasville private school director accused of beating, whipping, and choking students has reached a virtual standstill.

Indictments handed down last July claim Favor Christian Academy Director Linda McLean assaulted eight students from August of 2016 to May of 2017.

While looking through the latest court documents in the case, it states that McLean is currently living in Atlanta, out on a $50,000 bond, but there is no date set for her trial.

McLean was indicted in July on 15 charges: eight counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of battery, one count simple battery and one count of simple assault

The indictment claims that McLean forced one child to lie across a chair with his pants down. Then she made bigger students pin him down so she could whip him.

It also said she threw workbooks at children and choked them.

She is charged with grabbing a child by head, twisting their neck and forcing their head onto the table repeatedly.

In September, just two months after the indictment, McLean's attorney Converse Bright withdrew from the case.

According to a modified bond that was presented recently, McLean moved just south of Atlanta.

The court document mentioned the possible sale of Favor Christian Academy, allowing McLean to be involved in that process.

She is not allowed to open another school daycare, or anything involving children, until this case is settled.

The modified bond has strict rules as to not contacting staff, parents, or students of Favor Christian Academy.

Several motions have been filed by McLean's new attorney Chinwe' Foster, all but one have been denied.

WALB reached out to Assistant District Attorney Catherine Smith Thursday. She released the following statement:

"We are involved in meetings to review evidence with all the attorneys involved. No trial date has been set"

McLean still owns the school off North Broad Street. But another administrator has been contracted to oversee the school.

