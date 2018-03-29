Thomasville Police search for suspects in a drive-by shooting

Thomasville Police are looking for two armed and dangerous men who are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting Wednesday at the corner of Fern and Wright streets.

Retaliation is the word investigators are using to describe the latest in a series of incidents between Jarobby Jackson, Desmond Swain and another man.

"It was very dangerous; it happened in broad daylight," said Sergeant Toby Knifer of TPD.

Incident reports detail bystanders lying on the ground after a Grey Chevy Impala drove by, with someone firing a shotgun out the window.

The victim in this case was not injured but it was a near miss.

"It very easily could have, an innocent person could have been struck or killed in this incident, Luckily and fortunately that didn't happen," said Knifer.

Because of the history, police believe that if these two aren't found soon...another incident could happen.

"We believe that it could escalate to something worse than what happened yesterday. That's what we need to prevent, not only the safety of all those involved but also the general public. Any innocent persons, their safety is a major concern," said Knifer.

Other incidents involving the two men and now the victim in the most recent case date back in March of 2017.

Before the shooting Wednesday afternoon, Police said they were looking for the victim because another family member of Jackson and Swain reported his involvement in an aggravated assault. Police said that report ended up being false.

"It takes up time, it takes up resources, to investigate, because of course, we are going to investigate every complaint," said Knifer.

Thomasville Police are encouraging Swain and Jackson to turn themselves in at the jail justice center, here.

They will be charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

Jackson will also be charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

