Sylvester expects major FEMA reimbursement for Tropical Storm Irma

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

One South Georgia city's mayor said the city is expecting a check in the mail soon to cover damage costs from Tropical Storm Irma.

Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta said the city's FEMA reimbursement application has been approved.

In September 2017, 85 percent of people in Sylvester didn't have power at the height of the storm.

Yearta said the city paid a little more than $100,000 to repair the electric system.

"We had so much damage, we had to get other cities to come in and help us," Yearta explained. "The City of Dalton, for one, came in to help us restore power. There were a few folks without power for a couple days, actually."

The mayor said Sylvester is expecting a little more than $250,000 in FEMA reimbursements.

