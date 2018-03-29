Sylvester to contract Colquitt Co. inmates to pick up litter

Until now, Sylvester's Public Works crews have spent a lot of time cleaning up trash around the city. (Source: WALB)

Until now, Sylvester's Public Works crews have spent a lot of time cleaning up trash around the city.

One #SWGA city will start using inmates to keep litter off the streets.



Sylvester's mayor says the agreement will cost less than what it would take to pay one new employee each year.



The Worth Co. Sheriff's Office doesn't offer the option, so they'll use Colquitt Co. inmates. pic.twitter.com/dMCj9AVh2K — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) March 29, 2018

Mayor Bill Yearta said the city has come up with an intergovernmental agreement to contract 10 inmates out of Colquitt County to clean up litter.

A guard will accompany the inmates when they start work next month.

Yearta said it's an important step for his community.

"A clean community attracts business, in my opinion, and attracts people that want to live there," the mayor explained. "That's very important to our community that we be attractive, and be a place that people want to live and work and have a business here."

The inmates will pick up litter five days a week.

Yearta said he expects the deal will cost around $35,000 to $40,000 a year, which could be less than the salary for one city employee.

