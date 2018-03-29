Bainbridge man admits to 3 armed robberies

A Bainbridge man has been arrested in connection to a few armed robberies in the last week.

Edward Moore, who lives in Donalsonville, was arrested at a home on Georgia Street in Bainbridge about 10:00 Thursday morning.

Detectives say that Moore confessed to the March 18 armed robbery of Taco Bell, and the theft of cash drawer at Walmart on March 25.

Moore admitted to the attempted armed robbery of the Circle K store on Tallahassee Highway on March 26.

Investigator Chip Nix thanked citizens for providing information that helped detectives find and arrest Moore.

