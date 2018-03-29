AFD crews put out business fire on Liberty Expressway

A woman accused of requesting a delay in a DUI trial for fake cancer treatments has turned herself into authorities.More >>
A woman accused of requesting a delay in a DUI trial for fake cancer treatments has turned herself into authorities.More >>
Albany fire crews are currently working to put out a fire in the 2000 block of the Liberty Expressway.More >>
Albany fire crews are currently working to put out a fire in the 2000 block of the Liberty Expressway.More >>
The City of Thomasville is using a new method of communication to engage the public and hear their thoughts about the comprehensive plan.More >>
The City of Thomasville is using a new method of communication to engage the public and hear their thoughts about the comprehensive plan.More >>
About a half-dozen Dawson residents marched in protest Wednesday afternoon, saying they want a change in leadership after shocking allegations were made against the city manager.More >>
About a half-dozen Dawson residents marched in protest Wednesday afternoon, saying they want a change in leadership after shocking allegations were made against the city manager.More >>
Georgia Southwestern has put out a statement saying there was a shooting outside at an off-campus apartment complex near the west entrance on E Glessner Street.More >>
Georgia Southwestern has put out a statement saying there was a shooting outside at an off-campus apartment complex near the west entrance on E Glessner Street.More >>