AFD crews put out business fire on Liberty Expressway

Albany fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning.

Multiple fire trucks along with Dougherty County Police and EMS responded to Skyline Equipment in the 2000 block of the Liberty Expressway.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose said a semi truck inside the building caught fire.

Ambrose said it took about 25 minutes to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

